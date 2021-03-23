Fort Gibson residents can deposit their household junk during Free Dump Day, 7a.m. to noon Saturday.
Fort Gibson Public Works Supervisor Jason Million said residents must bring their latest water bill or utility bill from within the Fort Gibson town limits. He said the latest water bill had an insert about the Free Dump Day.
Junk will be accepted behind the Fort Gibson Community Center on northeast Railroad Street. Junk includes trash, furniture, appliances, air conditioners. motors, junked vehicles and other items. Junked cars or trucks must have their wheels and tires, Million said.
Million said the city will have three 40-yard roll-out dumpsters and will have its brush lot open.
"Larger loads, whether by size or load capabilities will be diverted to the landfill at Muskogee," Million said. "They can take it directly to Muskogee, but they're going to have to have their water bill."
Limbs and lawn clippings can be brought to a lot behind the Fort Gibson Animal Shelter. Logs or tree trunks will not be accepted.
Fort Gibson offers the free dump day twice a year for town residents, he said.
Last April's free dump day, which hit in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, went well, Million said.
"We were able to maintain social distancing," he said. "People remained in their vehicles with guys unloading stuff."
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson Free Dump Day.
WHEN: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
WHERE: Behind Fort Gibson Community Center, 200 W. Poplar St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.