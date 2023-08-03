The City of Muskogee is taking a proactive step towards a cleaner and healthier environment by hosting Free Dump Day on Saturday, August 5. Organized by the City’s Public Works Department, this event aims to encourage residents to dispose of their trash bags and large items responsibly.
Residents of Muskogee will have the opportunity to bring their unwanted items to the Waste Management Landfill between the hours of 7 am and 3 pm. To participate, individuals are required to present a City of Muskogee water bill and a valid photo ID upon arrival.
Mike Stewart, Public Works Director said, “Free Dump Day is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together and make a positive impact on the cleanliness of our city. Not only does this event provide a convenient and affordable way to dispose of large items, but it also allows us to promote responsible waste management practices.”
In addition to the landfill, the brush and limb site at 40th & Denver will also be open on August 5 to accept yard and limb debris from residents. This offers an accessible option for individuals seeking to dispose of yard waste responsibly.
Stewart stated, “The acceptance of yard and limb debris at the brush and limb site allows us to address the other aspects of waste management that are equally vital. This comprehensive approach ensures that our community remains clean and sustainable.”
Free Dump Day presents an opportunity for Muskogee residents to declutter their surroundings and contribute to a safer and more aesthetically pleasing community. It promotes the importance of proper waste disposal methods to reduce environmental pollution and encourages each resident to take responsibility for the well-being of their city.
City Spokesperson, Tera Shows, highlighted the significance of Free Dump Day, saying, “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this event to clear out any unwanted items and help us create a cleaner and greener Muskogee.”
Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for Saturday, August 5, and participate in this annual community-wide initiative. Together, the City of Muskogee and its residents can make a lasting impact on the cleanliness and sustainability of their city.
For more information, please contact the City of Muskogee Public Works Department at (918) 684-6333 or visit www.muskogeeonline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.