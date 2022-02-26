Free 'Five Wishes' living will class available

Five Wishes is the first living will that is easy to understand and it expresses your personal, emotional, spiritual, and medical wishes for end-of-life planning. Get peace of mind in only 45 minutes. Sessions are available in-person and online. For more information or to sign up, contact Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, EODD Area Agency on Aging, Caregiver Program specialists at (918) 682-7891 or call the CARING ASSISTANCE LINE at 1-800-211-2116.

