Volunteers will distribute Go Fresh food boxes on at 3 p.m. Thursday, at the Muskogee Civic Center. Traffic will enter the back parking lot of the Civic Center, off Fourth Street, and exit onto Fifth Street. Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, until they are gone.
breaking featured
Free food boxes available Thursday
-
- Updated
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Retired secretary, Visitation, Thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Services, 10:00 A.M., Friday at Haskell First Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in the Haskell Cemetery.
60, of Muskogee, passed Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Service, Friday, July 23, 1:00 p.m., 18th & Denison St., Church of Christ. Visitation, Thursday, Chapel-House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
72, truck driver, passed Sunday, 7/18/2021 Family to receive friends from 6-8PM, Thursday, 07/22/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Friday, 07/23/2021 at Cornerstone FH Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
Most Popular
Articles
- Red Oak man dies following collision
- Muskogee man drowns in Tenkiller Lake
- Free food boxes available Thursday
- Muskogee County District Court 07.16.21
- Malcolm in the middle — again: Wagoner linebacker ready for final run at OSU
- ROSSER MILLER: Not Vaccinated? Delta’s Coming for You
- BBQ fundraiser planned for Fort Gibson woman
- Muskogee County District Court 07.20.21
- OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Johnny Broome
- Summer sun is shining on Tiger pair's work
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.