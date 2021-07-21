Food box

Volunteers will distribute Go Fresh food boxes on at 3 p.m. Thursday, at the Muskogee Civic Center. Traffic will enter the back parking lot of the Civic Center, off Fourth Street, and exit onto Fifth Street. Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, until they are gone.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you