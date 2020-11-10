Free online arts workshops for PK-12 public educators

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the workshops at the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain (OFAI) have moved online this year because of COVID-19, the new virtual platform allows for more courses, as well as space for more attendees.
The online Institute, OFAI at Home, is in full swing with workshops throughout November and December. Teachers, counselors and school administrators can choose from educator-focused classes in such topics as arts integration and social-emotional learning or can attend workshops in photography, visual journaling, printmaking, writing and more. One in-person plein air painting workshop will be held in Oklahoma City on Nov. 14, led by indigenous artist Yatika Starr Fields.
All PK-12 public educators will receive full scholarships covering workshop costs.
For workshop and registration information, visit https://oaiquartz.org/workshops.
