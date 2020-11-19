Free online programming in December from Hunter’s Home through Facebook group

PARK HILL — December at Hunter’s Home in Park Hill is all about winter celebrations, and staff members aim to continue the tradition through the “Life at Hunter’s Home” Facebook group. The new Facebook group launched in October to bring a version of the site’s events and programs to a larger audience while keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate the holidays, the Facebook group will be free to join during the month of December. The merry activities and videos that will be featured in the group during December will include a cooking demonstration, an ornament-making demonstration, a behind-the-scenes vlog of staff preparing the site for the holidays and a tour of the house once the holiday decorations are all in place.
Those interested in free all-December access to the “Life at Hunter’s Home” Facebook group can call (918) 456-2751 or come by the site Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to register.
Hunter's Home is the only remaining antebellum plantation mansion in the state of Oklahoma. Formerly the home of Minerva Murrell, niece of Chief John Ross, it was the site of an 800-acre plantation in Cherokee Nation. Today, staff members are in the process of turning it back into a 19th-century farm, utilizing period tools and techniques to maintain the site in a manner similar to farms and plantations of the 1800s. Hunter’s Home features demonstrations and programs designed around 19th-century skills, crafts and trades to help visitors to connect to history in a concrete and lasting way.
Hunter’s Home is located at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Regular hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about this program, please call 918-456-2751, email huntershome@okhistory.org, find Hunter’s Home online at www.antiqueag.org or follow Hunter’s Home on Facebook.
