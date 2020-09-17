OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) will hold a series of webinar events for Oklahomans who are eligible for Medicare. OID will kick off the six-week webinar series on Oct. 6. Participants can sign up for one or all of the six webinars. Each webinar is free, but registration is required.
The webinar series will educate Oklahomans on the different parts of Medicare, eligibility, enrollment options, and how they can personalize their Medicare plan based on their needs. This virtual event will consist of six educational sessions led by five expert speakers who are from various fields such as the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Social Security Administration in Oklahoma and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Dallas Regional Office.
“With the Medicare Open Enrollment Period fast approaching and the pandemic still affecting our daily lives, it’s important to get information from reliable sources. These webinars will help Oklahoma consumers better understand their Medicare options and make the right choice,” Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said.
“Navigating Medicare can be confusing and overwhelming at times; that’s why we are hosting these events,” said Director of the Medicare Assistance Program (MAP), Ray Walker. “MAP offers one-on-one counseling and information. All services are free, unbiased and confidential. You can call us to make an appointment to speak with a trained counselor."
In addition to the staff counselors within the department, MAP contracts with several agencies around the state to provide the same types of Medicare education and support. You can find a list of these agencies at www.map.oid.ok.gov.
Below is the schedule of Getting Ready for Medicare Open Enrollment Webinar Series:
Oct. 6, 10 a.m. — Medicare Advantage Plans
Oct. 13, 10 a.m. — Medicare Updates for 2021
Oct. 20, 10 a.m. — Medicare Supplement Plans
Oct. 27, 10 a.m. — Medicare Part D
Nov. 5, 10 a.m. — Social Security 101
Nov. 12, 10 a.m. — Helping Hand: Assisting Seniors and Respecting their Rights
To register or for more information: https://www.oid.ok.gov/consumers/events/moep/
