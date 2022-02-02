Free virtual addiction support program helps families during most recent COVID-19 surge

TULSA — Isolation and stress caused from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can lead many to turn to drugs to cope. According to the Center for Disease Control, Oklahoma has seen a 20 percent rise in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic. With the recent surge in the Omicron variant, further isolation and stress will leave family members looking for ways to help loved ones suffering from addiction.
To help, OSU’s National Center for Wellness & Recovery (NCWR) offers a free virtual support program for families. Beginning Feb. 2, Hope Network helps participants better understand addiction, learn coping skills and become a healthier resource for their loved one.
“When you have a family member or loved one who is suffering from substance use addiction, it can take a toll on everyone involved and their relationships,” said Melissa Baker, counselor at the NCWR Addiction Recovery Clinic. “We offer new approaches that can provide different perspectives on how people are impacted by addiction and how changing your way of thinking and interacting can make a positive change.”
The group, led by an expert from NCWR, meets virtually each Wednesday from noon to 1:15 p.m. During these sessions, addiction experts empower family members with strategies that encourage loved ones to seek recovery and create a space for healing and wellness for them during a challenging journey.
“Approaching your loved one with a compassionate and collaborative attitude leads to better results. If your loved one was diagnosed with another disease such as cancer, most family members would be supportive, kind and resourceful,” said Dr. Kelly Dunn, NCWR executive director of treatment. “When we approach addiction like we approach other diseases, kindness is the center of our efforts.”
With guidance in addressing past conflicts, NCWR professionals can help participants navigate feelings of grief, guilt, anger and mistrust. These skills set a foundation for preventing relapse for loved ones in recovery and building trust between family and friends.
To register, or for more information about Hope Network, contact the NCWR Addiction Recovery Clinic at (918) 561-1890 or HopeNetwork@okstate.edu.
Hope Network Overview Video: https://youtu.be/sUPWhm6iA0c
Tips to help a loved one struggling with addiction: https://ncwrecovery.org/articles/when-a-loved-one-is-experiencing-addiction
