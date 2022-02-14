Free webinar brings conservation home to you

You look all around your barn for that tool or a small piece that goes on some equipment. You know it’s there and life will be easier once you find it; but where is it?
Quite possibly that’s also the case with conservation in your operation. You are looking for answers, you know they are out there and they will make things better for you and the land.
We want to help you find them through our Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council (OTCAC) free webinar scheduled for 1 p.m. March 3.
In this Team 17 webinar, covering Muskogee, Wagoner, Rogers, Mayes, Tulsa, and Okmulgee counties, many topics will be featured including Locally-Led and the NRCS Application Process and USDA Program Updates.
While Rhonda Bowman, district manager of the Wagoner County Conservation District, will provide a “Conservation District State Cost Share Update,” Matt Ward, Team 17 Acting District Conservationist, will discuss NRCS Programs such as EQIP, CSP and CTA.
“This webinar is to assist producers in understanding what is available to them in order to better their agricultural operations, with or without financial assistance,” Ward said.
“Time always brings new challenges, but with those come new opportunities,” said Jamey Wood, Oklahoma NRCS acting state conservationist. “With some of the restrictions we are dealing with from COVID-19, USDA and partners have identified effective ways to address those challenges and provide farmers and ranchers the same quality, dependable service we have offered for years. These webinars are a way that information can be passed along to farmers and ranchers virtually and serve as a way to address their questions and concerns regarding available assistance and any upcoming new opportunities. I encourage landowners and operators to utilize these webinars as a way to learn of assistance opportunities and to see firsthand how this format can be an effective way of communication and the passing along of critical information.”
The webinar is open to the public. To attend, participants will need to register in advance via the link below and follow the link in the email generated after registration to attend. It is that easy! If reasonable accommodation is needed, notify Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov.
If you attend
WHAT: Webinar to assist producers in understanding what is available to them in order to better their agricultural operations, with or without financial assistance.
WHO: Open to the public.
WHEN: 1 p.m., March 3.
REGISTRATION: Register for the Zoom Webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AWhJv-CRTCWgLaqEA7P0Ew
COST: Free.
