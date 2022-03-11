Early morning snow prompted many school and event cancellations and made streets hazardous on Friday.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says Eastern Oklahoma is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between 1 and 3 inches.
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans advised people to slow down on the slick streets.
"I've heard them (responders) dispatched to multiple accidents across the city," Evans said, adding that there was a four-car accident on Callahan Street in front of Gospel Rescue Mission on Friday morning.
At around 8:19 a.m. Friday, Muskogee Police Department put out a Facebook notice that the department is operating on limited response.
"Under 'limited response' officers will not be responding to non-injury accidents or accidents that do not involve an impaired driver or disabled vehicle blocking the roadway. Anyone involved in a minor traffic accident can exchange information and follow the link below to complete an accident report," the notice said.
