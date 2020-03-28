Friends, family lament loss of Dr. Tom Coburn

Stephen Smalley recalled his friend Tom Coburn fondly.
"If I was ever to put someone on a pedestal, it would be Tom Coburn," said Smalley, a Muskogee insurance agent, recalling his friend, physician and congressman.
Coburn, the Muskogee obstetrician who served in the U.S. House and Senate, died early Saturday. He was 72.
Smalley attended Muskogee Central High School with Coburn and became a close friend as an adult.
"He and Carolyn were sweethearts in high school," Smalley said, referring to Coburn's wife.
He said Coburn's strongest quality was courage, "and that capacity to just keep growing."
"For him to practice medicine and the number of hours that takes, and for him to, seems like, just know everything about the issues," Smalley said. "He's fascinating."
A Republican, Coburn represented District 2 in the U.S. Congress from 1994 to 2001 and Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate from 2004 to 2015, according to the U.S. Congress biographical directory.
"He was definitely a servant, even though he was a great leader," said former Muskogee County GOP Chairman Jerry Huffer, who worked on Coburn's house and senate campaigns.
"He was always so thankful and grateful, you were willing to be with him," Huffer said. "There was a time or two he couldn't get to a location and we would go out and speak for him. And he was always so grateful. He didn't take it for granted, 'Hey you need to go help me, you are on my staff.' He was more like, 'I can't believe you did that for me, thank you for doing that.' It was that attitude all the time."
Coburn also was known for his bluntness.
According to the Associated Press, he frequently criticized the growth of the federal deficit and what he said was excessive government spending endorsed by politicians from both political parties.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, (R-Oklahoma) said, “There was no one like Dr. Tom Coburn — in the Senate or in Oklahoma.”
“He was respected by everyone for a lot of things — as a medical doctor, an intellectual, a fearless advocate against government waste, a sought after adviser — but more than that, he was a brother in Christ. I was honored to serve the people of Oklahoma with him, and Kay and I are praying for Carolyn and the rest of his family in their time of grief. He will be missed by Oklahoma and the nation.”
Former Muskogee Mayor Bob Coburn, the senator's cousin, said "he always had a clear vision of what was the right thing to do."
"He was a very morally correct Christian leader," the former mayor said. "He had a very visionary mind."
Dr. Mike Hendren said he's been Tom Coburn's friend since sixth grade and could sum him up with one word — perseverance.
Hendren, a Little Rock, Arkansas, physician, recalled when he and Coburn were 12 and in Boy Scouts, and they would play Red Rover.
"I'd have the other side send Tom right over," Hendren said. "I was probably 6 feet tall and weighed 120 pounds in the sixth grade and Tom probably weighed 75 pounds. He would try to break the grip of me and another guy. I would catch him by the neck and flip him over. And he would come right back and do the same thing again."
Hendren said Coburn never gave up.
"He went to medical school late and did extremely well at OU Medical School," Hendren said.
According to the Associated Press, Coburn delivered more than 4,000 babies and treated patients for free while serving in the Senate.
Andy Ewing recalled driving Coburn around Oklahoma, during Coburn's campaign for senate.
"One morning, I picked him up a little before 6, we were out in Oklahoma City, he had a 9 a.m. gathering of supporters," Ewing said. "From there we went to, I believe, Enid.... When we were driving home that night, it was around 9:30. When we got close to Muskogee, I said, 'do you want me to take you home where you got your car? You're going on home?' and he said, 'No, I've got to go to the hospital. I've got a lady who's got to go to the hospital and deliver."
Smalley said Coburn was active at First Baptist Church, and played on one of the ball teams. Coburn went on a medical mission trip to Haiti in 1985 and to Iraq in 1992, according to the U.S. Congress biographical directory.
Born in Casper, Wyoming, on March 14, 1948, Coburn grew up in Muskogee. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, he went to work at his family's business in Virginia, Ophthalmic Division of Coburn Opticals, from 1970 to 1978. He later attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma.
“Our state and our nation are better because of the lessons in fiscal responsibility we’ve learned from Dr. Coburn,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, in a statement Saturday.
