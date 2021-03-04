Friends of Fort Gibson Foundation awarded Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society is proud to announce that the Friends of Fort Gibson Foundation has been awarded a grant through the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
The Friends of Fort Gibson Foundation has been awarded $20,000 that will fund an exhibit in the newly renovated hospital, with collections on display that will mimic an 1870s military hospital.
"As president of the Friends of Fort Gibson Foundation, we are excited about receiving the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant for 2021," said Linda Ryan. "This grant will provide funding for exhibits and interpretation for the new visitors center, which will be opening later in 2021 in the newly renovated 1870s hospital at the Fort Gibson Historic Site."
A total of just over $460,000 in grant funds will be distributed, with projects ranging from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming. "This is only the second year for this grant program. As organizations wrap up their grant projects from last year and as we see the quality of the applications that came in for this grant cycle, it is clear that there is a strong need for this type of grant program," said Nicole Harvey, OHS grants administrator.
