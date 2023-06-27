Friends recall Janway family

A Muskogee chiropractor and his family are being remembered for their willingness to help and support others.
Dr. Jack Janway, 69; his wife, Terry Lynn, 68; and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway were found dead late Monday in a residence in the 2800 block of Suroya St.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Hamlin said Terry Janway is considered the shooter and investigators are unsure what led to the shooting.
Jack Janway was long-time owner of Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture.
Brian Ousley, founder/owner of Strictly Fitness said the Janways were supporters of the center’s annual Weight Loss Challenge, and were long-time friends.
“We were friends long before we started the challenge,” Ousley said. Ousley said Jack Janway “was always willing to do whatever we needed.”
“Anything we needed supporting the challenge, he was always ready to help,” Ousley said. “He spoke, not just from a chiropractic perspective, but from a medical perspective as to the downside of obesity and the benefits of exercise.”
His wife also was supportive, Ousley said.
Dalton Janway was a fifth-grader at Sadler Arts Academy.
Sadler Principal Ronia Davison said Dalton was “absolutely precious and just a good friend to everyone.”
“His classmates adored him, thought of him highly,” Davison said. “He was thoughtful. He was someone who was able to pick up on the needs of others and extend goodness in any turn that he could.”
Davison said Dalton’s willingness to accept everybody as they were and find a way to connect with people made him special and a standout.
“He had a loving smile and he just carried himself in a way that just made him approachable and friendly and someone you wanted to be around,” Davison said.
Muskogee Public Schools said counseling services are available through Green Country Behavioral Health Services. Students, families, and employees in need of counseling are encouraged to call GCBS at (918) 682-8407.
MPS officials issued the statement “Our heart goes out to the entire Rougher community who knew him as a friend and classmate.”
The Janways lost one son, Jordan Jor-el Janway, in a skydiving accident in 2014. He was 27.
Their daughter, Chandra Janway Johnson, is the wife of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team added: “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”
“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family," NASCAR said in a statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”
Emergency dispatch received a call at approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday from a residence in the 2800 block of Suroya St., according to a Muskogee Police Department media release. A woman said there was a disturbance and someone there with a gun and then hung up.
Officers found one victim, later identified as Jack Janway, laying in the hallway inside the house. Shortly after that, they heard another gunshot from further inside the house.
Jack Janway was pulled outside. Terry and Dalton Janway were found dead inside the house, according to the release.
