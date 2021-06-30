Frix appointed to Energy Council

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, was chosen to be a member of the Energy Council by Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
The Energy Council is an international non-partisan legislative organization founded in 1975 to promote a balanced national energy strategy and related environmental policies. The Council also endeavors to promote an understanding of energy and its role in the global economy and to give legislative policymakers a chance to learn more about energy issues of importance to their states, citizens, environment and revenue base.
“Oklahoma is one of the top energy-producing states in the nation, and it’s significant that we take part in shaping energy policy for the future,” Frix said. “It’s an honor for me to be entrusted in this role on the Energy Council as we discuss changes to energy and the effect that will have on our state, our national and our global economy.”
Frix, a Muskogee native, was first elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2016, serving House District 13 in eastern Oklahoma. He serves as the chair of the House Transportation Committee and as a member of the House Banking, Financial Services and Pensions, and Utilities Committees as well as the Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee for Transportation and the State and Federal Redistricting Northeast Oklahoma Subcommittee.
Frix is a business owner and holds a degree in accounting from the University of Oklahoma. He’s involved in his community, working at all levels to ensure preservation of the rural way of life its residents’ value. At the same time, he is committed to thinking outside the box to help his district grow. He’s noted as a leader in the House who focuses on jobs and building the economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.