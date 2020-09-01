Frix appointed to State Pension Commission

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, recently was appointed to the Oklahoma State Pension Commission by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
The purpose of the commission is to establish uniform reporting standards among the state’s retirement system and to make necessary recommendations.
“It’s an honor to be selected to serve our state retirees in this capacity,” Frix said. “Since taking office in 2016, I have fought to secure additional dollars going directly to those who served our state as teachers, law enforcement, firefighters or other state employees. These people dedicated years of their lives to improve the lives of others, and they deserve someone in their corner making sure they get everything promised to them in return for their hard work.”
McCall said he appointed Frix because of his work on cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) legislation that granted retirees between a 2% and 4% COLA starting in July depending on their years of service. McCall said he appreciated Frix’ willingness to serve in this new role.
“Representative Frix is well-suited for this role because he understands the complexities of the state’s pension systems, the importance of protecting their funded status, and the needs of state retirees,” McCall said. “House Republicans have taken the pension systems from disarray to solvency over the past 15 years, and we will continue prioritizing this work through the leadership of Representative Frix and others.”
The state Pension Commission is made up of eight members including the state treasurer, the state auditor and the state secretary of finance, three government appointees and one appointee from both the Oklahoma House of representatives and the state Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.