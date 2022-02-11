Frix appointed to State-Tribal Relations Committee

OKLAHOMA CITY – Reps. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, this week was appointed to the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
The committee is responsible for overseeing and approving agreements between tribal governments and the State of Oklahoma and consists of five members appointed by the speaker of the House and five members appointed by the president pro tempore of the Senate. Frix' term begins immediately.
"Working with our tribal nations to form cooperative bonds that benefit both them and the entire state is a privilege," Frix said. "We have many complex issues to discuss, and I believe this committee will help us find solutions that will be best for everyone that calls Oklahoma home."
