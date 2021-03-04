Frix comments on area bridge projects

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, commented on the awarding of a contract to waterproof and seal some bridges in Muskogee and surrounding counties.
The project includes multiple locations along U.S. 62, 64 westbound, 75 and 266, and Oklahoma 10, 51 and 100.
“These projects will improve the surfaces of bridges in our House district and surrounding areas,” Frix said. “Anything we can do to boost travel safety for our families and ease the transport of commerce is a good thing for our residents and business owners.”
The low bid of $121,282.80 was awarded to Gary A. Crain Inc. of Prague. That was below the engineer’s estimate of $144,429. Other bids ranged from $151,626.99 to $212,052.34. Work is scheduled to take 60 calendar days.
Bids were opened Feb. 18 and awarded at the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s March 1 meeting.
