OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, on Tuesday commented on an announcement that McIntosh County RWS and SWD No. 2 District received approval for $590,000 in funding from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the District’s water infrastructure.
Construction of upgrades and improvements to the water system will be financed by the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), and $200,000 of the loan will be in the form of loan forgiveness.
The district will use the funds to construct a water standpipe on the site of the water treatment plant, as well as to install mixing and aeration equipment in the clearwell. This project will reduce disinfection byproducts for residents and businesses in and near the district.
“This is fantastic news for the residents of this water district in McIntosh County,” Frix said. “I appreciate all that OWRB has done to secure clean and safe drinking water and for help securing this financing, which will save district residents money in the long term.”
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division calculated the district’s customers will save an estimated $312,000 over the life of the 16-year loan compared to traditional financing. The DWSRF loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the district’s water system and a mortgage.
The DWSRF program is administered by the OWRB and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The DWSRF program has provided approximately $1.4 billion in drinking water loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects valuable water resources statewide.
Since 1983, the OWRB has approved over $4.5 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
Julie Cunningham, executive director of the OWRB, and Scott Thompson, executive director of the ODEQ, expressed their sincere appreciation to State Reps. Frix, Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula and David Smith, R-Arpelar, and State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah for their support of the DWSRF program.
