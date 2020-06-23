Frix comments on Muskogee Recreational Trails Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, recently was able to notify the City of Muskogee that it is the recipient of a state grant through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).
Muskogee’s Grandview Park Trail and Bike Park was selected for a $300,000 grant to install an 8-foot-by-3,000-foot concrete trail with a 1/2-mile loop and 1/2-mile primitive trails.
“This is exciting news for the residents of Muskogee and for the city itself as it adds to the city’s list of attractions,” Frix said. “This gives area residents an additional place to walk, run or bike, and it adds to the draw of Muskogee as a tourist destination, which boosts our local economy.”
The state-administered, federal grant program is managed by the state Department of Tourism and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration in consultation with the Department of the Interior. The RTP is a reimbursable 80/20 matching grant.
Funding for the Muskogee project includes $240,000 from the program and $60,000 from a sponsor match. Muskogee was one of only eight recipients statewide of the RTP.
