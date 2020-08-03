Frix comments on U.S. 69 resurfacing project

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, commented on the awarding of a contract to resurface a portion of U.S. 69 in Muskogee.
The project will run from 0.1 miles north of the U.S. 64 East junction extending north for 2.44 miles. It is expected to be complete by Oct. 31.
“Highway 69 is a vital artery for residents of the City of Muskogee and those traveling through our area,” said Frix, who serves as chair of the House Transportation Committee. “I’m glad to see this latest project awarded, and will continue to work with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation as they make needed improvements to the infrastructure in our House district.”
The project was awarded to the low bidder, Rosscon LLC of Muskogee for $1,472,967.40, which was less than the engineer’s estimate of $1,587,085.25. APAC-Central Inc. also bid on the project at $1,741,872.85.
Bids were opened July 23 and awarded at the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s Aug. 3 meeting.
