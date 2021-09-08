OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, commented on the awarding of a contract to rehabilitate pavement at the interchange of Interstate 40 and U.S. 69 near Checotah.
The project will run from 0.53 miles west of the U.S. 69 interchange, extending east near Checotah, and from U.S. 69, from 0.5 miles south of the I-40 interchange, extending north near Checotah.
“These highways are of vital importance to residents of House District 13 and to the many others who travel these roads and use them to move products throughout our state,” said Frix, who serves as chair of the House Transportation Committee. “I’m glad to see these latest improvements scheduled. I will continue to work with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation as they continue to update the infrastructure in our area.”
The project was awarded to the low bidder, Interstate Improvement Inc., of Faribault, MN, for $6,372,213.91, which was over the engineer’s estimate of $4,422,393.60. Other bidders included Diamond Surface Inc. with a bid of $6,999,330.53, Iowa Civil Contracting Inc. with a bid of $7,199,440.33, and Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. with a bid of $7,922,514.06.
Non-bidding plan holders were: Duit Construction Co. Inc., Winding Road Construction Inc., Ti-Zack Concrete Inc. and Grade Line Construction, LLC.
Bids were opened Aug. 19 and awarded at the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s Sept. 7 meeting.
