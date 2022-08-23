Avery Frix has some time to ponder his next career decision.
The Muskogee native, and State Representative for House District 13, was defeated by former State Senator District 6 Josh Brecheen for the Republican nomination for United States Representative Oklahoma District 2 on Tuesday.
Brecheen will square off against Democrat Naomi Andrews and former State Senator from District 9 Ben Robinson, running as an independent in the general election in November. The three candidates are vying for the seat being vacated by Representative Markwayne Mullin (R), who defeated T.W. Shannon on Tuesday for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate unexpired term of retiring Senator Jim Inhofe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.