Muskogee native Avery Frix, state representative for House District 13, was defeated Tuesday by former State Senator District 6 Josh Brecheen for the Republican nomination for United States Representative for Oklahoma District 2 .
Brecheen will square off against Democrat Naomi Andrews and former state senator from District 9, Ben Robinson, running as an independent. The three candidates are vying for the seat being vacated by Representative Markwayne Mullin (R), who defeated T.W. Shannon on Tuesday for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate unexpired term of retiring Senator Jim Inhofe.
With his wife Haley at his side, Frix thanked his supporters who had gathered at the watch party at Green Country LED Displays on Old Shawnee Road.
"We're so thankful for our friends and family that have helped us along the way," he said. "This was a huge undertaking, and we're just so thankful for the people that we've met across all 28 counties, the relationships we've built, and we are so incredibly thankful for that."
Brecheen said he will get started for the general election immediately.
"Common sense says the Republican nominee is going to be the next congressman," he said. "I think the News on 6 debate the voters got to see the real me and not what was portrayed on the ads — plus they started doing their research. The saw that my voting record in the legislature was a solid conservative and not a liberal that was portrayed in those ads."
Frix unofficially tallied 30,429 votes cast in the runoff, for 47.75%, while Brecheen garnered 33,290 for 52.25% of the vote. After the primary, Frix received the most votes followed closely by Brecheen and Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee, with 2.79% separating the three candidates.
"We knew from the beginning that runoffs are a game of voter turnout," Frix said. "Whoever can turn their people can win the runoff. I fully support (Brecheen) in November to win this seat and look forward to him serving as our next congressman."
Brecheen took the lead early in the evening and gained momentum as each precinct was counted. While there was a slim margin for Brecheen in mail-in voting (864-844), Frix started falling behind when the early voting numbers were counted, trailing 3,499-2,842.
By the time 50% of the precincts had been counted, the count never recovered in favor of the 28-year-old Muskogee native.
Unofficial results
Josh Brecheen 33,507 52.21%
Avery Frix 30,674 47.79%
Source: Oklahoma State Election Board
