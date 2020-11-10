Frix helps present CARES Act Grant to local processing facility

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, recently joined representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry as they presented a $75,000 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant to Shelley Lynch at her 3F’s Poultry and Rabbit Processing facility in Checotah. The grant will allow Lynch to expand her facility.
“With the slowdown in the processing of meat both here in the state and the nation, it is extremely important we support operators serving our local communities,” Frix said. “Lynch is running an excellent facility and serving the needs of local residents. It was a great pleasure to get to help present her this grant to expand her operations.”
In July, Frix invited Oklahoma Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry’s Food Safety Director Scott Yates to Checotah to visit the 3F’s facility to discuss ways the state agency could help local processors who are serving the needs of farmers and ranchers and area residents.
3F’s Poultry and Rabbit Processing, LLC, is an Oklahoma state-inspected slaughtering and processing facility that harvests, processes and packages poultry and rabbits raised by 3F’s Feathers-n-Fur Farm.
The farm is a small-scale, sustainable, locally owned and family operated farm that raises Cornish cross-broiler chicks, broad-breasted white turkeys, Pekin ducks, Muscovy ducks and rabbits. The farm also sells farm-fresh free-range eggs and grass- or grain-fed beef to the public by appointment.
3F’s Poultry and Rabbit Processing, LLC, provides a complete service, taking customers’ live animals to a finished meat product. All slaughtering and processing operations are overseen by an Oklahoma state meat inspector, which allows the meat products to be consumed by the owner and sold to the public in wholesale and retail outlets such as farmers markets, restaurants, supermarkets and farm stands. Services extend to backyard growers, county fairs, 4-H members, APA members, FFA members and more.
Avery Frix serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of McIntosh and Muskogee counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.