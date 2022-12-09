Oxford Productions could take over management of Muskogee Civic Center under a proposal by Oxford President and CEO Avery Frix.
Frix presented his proposal to the Muskogee Tourism Authority Board of Trustees during a Thursday meeting. The board took no action.
Muskogee Tourism Authority oversees the Roxy Theater and the Visit Muskogee tourism program. Oxford Productions provides professional management services for the Roxy and the tourism program.
Frix said said he wanted to present the proposal to the board before presenting it to the city.
"The idea is still in its infancy," he said. "We want to see if there is any desire to move forward with this."
He said he has met with the civic center general manager John Cruz.
"In our communications, we have seen there is a lot of synergy and possible cost savings if we were working together a little more, especially on the Roxy side, sharing some of the event staff," Frix said. "The idea could be that the center could come under the MTA, just like the Roxy is. We could share those costs. There are more marketing synergies. We're going after more RFPs (requests for proposals). It is the only convention center we have in Muskogee."
Muskogee Redevelopment Authority operates the civic center.
Cruz said the RDA has to see the Oxford proposals and decide what to do.
"They'll probably make a recommendation if they see it is something that's OK," Cruz said. "The team meets often."
He said he sees a lot of positives in the proposal. He said working together could help civic center funding, staffing and booking events.
"Staffing is our biggest problem, especially when it comes to certain skills," Cruz said. "Entertainment in Muskogee is not 9 to 5. Entertainment is Oklahoma Music Hall of fame, the theater, the Roxy, the museums. Working with each other makes a big difference. Maybe there can be a time when something is too small for the civic center, but not for the Music Hall of Fame or the Roxy. In the last two months we've seen an increase in interest to work with the Little Theatre, to work with the Hall of Fame. It is important we work toward that connection."
At one point, the civic center and the Roxy were operated by the city, he said.
