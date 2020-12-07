Frix praises approval of ODOT’s eight-year plan

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, today commented on the approval of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Eight-Year Plan during the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s monthly meeting.
The $6 billion plan contains 1,350 total future highway and bridge construction projects using state and federal funds, including major urban projects and continued improvements to rural two-lane highways. The ODOT Asset Preservation Plan for the next four years also was presented as a companion to the Eight-year Plan.
“Keeping our infrastructure in top repair for the safety of Oklahoma families, while continuing to build roads and bridges to connect all of Oklahoma and to keep commerce moving through our state, which boosts our economy, is a priority for House Republicans,” said Frix, the chair of the House Transportation Committee. “The announcement of today’s Eight-Year Plan shows our commitment is paying off and gives the public detailed information about future highway projects in their area.”
The Eight-Year Plan is updated annually to balance numerous factors including critical needs, projected funding and pre-construction project timelines.
The plan approved today includes nearly 1,900 miles of roadway improvements, including more than 800 miles of safety improvements on two-lane highways with deficient or no shoulders, and together with the Asset Preservation Plan addresses Oklahoma’s remaining structurally deficient bridges. This version also addresses pavement needs on interstate, U.S. and state highways.
