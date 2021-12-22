Frix, Sneed congratulate Morgan Towing for award

OKLAHOMA CITY – Reps. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, and Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, recently issued a citation of congratulations to Nik Morgan and his Muskogee-based Morgan Towing and Recovery, which operates across the state of Oklahoma, for receiving the prestigious American Towman ACE Award for achievement in service performance.
Recipients of the award were nominated by the nation's major motor clubs and dispatch centers, including: GEICO, Allstate Roadside, Nation Safe Drivers, Agero, FleetNet America, Motorcycle Towing Services, QuestX Towing Services, Road America, and Roadside Protect.
The nomination guidelines for the American Towman ACE Award include: the highest percentage of calls when the estimated time of arrival is achieved, consistency in response time, written appreciation from customers, and percentage of calls serviced thereby reflecting reliability and overall professionalism.
"Many Oklahomans have benefited from the outstanding emergency road service calls provided by the professionals at Morgan Towing and Recovery," Frix and Sneed said in a joint statement. "We know there are many accounts when employees have gone above and beyond in assisting customers, and they deserve our appreciation and sincere congratulations for this top recognition in their field."
