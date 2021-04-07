OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, on Monday hosted Charles E. McGrew, of Warner, as the Veteran of the Week in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
“Mr. McGrew is a humble and loyal man who served our country bravely, defending and protecting our freedoms,” Frix said. “It was a great honor to express my gratitude and appreciation for his service and sacrifice by recognizing him before the House of Representatives.”
McGrew served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945. He was assigned to gunnery school at Naval Air Station Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Florida, where he first served as a dive bomber pilot evaluator before being assigned in 1943 to mechanical work repairing planes damaged in the Pacific while stationed in Hawaii.
After serving in the Navy, McGrew joined the Air Force Reserves from 1958 to 1964.
McGrew lived through the Dust Bowl as a child and moved to California before returning to Oklahoma. He was married for 73 years to his wife, Mary, and the two have four daughters.
He was recognized on the House floor with a citation and a flag that was flown over the state Capitol in his honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.