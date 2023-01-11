Participants in this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities are encouraged to keep the Civil Rights leader's dream of unity alive.
"We as a community are stronger when we come together," said Derrick Reed, director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Monday's national holiday will be full of activities, including a free pancake breakfast, a parade, two worship services and an after-parade party. All events are at the MLK center and are free.
"Together WE can be THE Dream" is this year's celebration theme.
"It's 2023, over the past couple of years and for decades, we've let race separate us, political parties and affiliations separate us, religious backgrounds separate us," Reed said. "In order to, at some point, wake up from a deep sleep and reach the dream, we have to come together."
The noon parade will go along Martin Luther King Street from 12th to Third streets. It will feature a variety of churches, school groups, the Muskogee High School Rougher Regiment band and the God's Army drum corps from Haskell. The city of Muskogee also will have a float.
Muskogee Urologist Dr. Jewel Daniels will be Grand Marshal. Reed said Daniels worked with Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity to help families in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"And they are still in it," Reed said. "This past Easter, they provided Easter hams and dinners for hundreds of families. They did the same thing at Thanksgiving for the Thanksgiving baskets. He also sponsors the Santa Breakfast for the little kids."
Daniels also helps fund MLK center events and was a major financial backer for building the new MLK Center in 2016, Reed said.
People can still be a part of the parade, Reed said. Parade lineup is at 11 a.m., and entrants can show up then and representatives will help them sign up.
"This year's forecast is going to be great," Reed said. "We usually see 400 to 500 people on the bad days. We hope to see close to 1,000 people of all races, creeds and colors who are invited to come under the umbrella of unity."
Food trucks, information booths, entertainment and a children's play area will be at the MLK center during the parade.
Cherokee Nation will help sponsor a parade after-party featuring the musical group Instrumental.
"We will be presenting a plaque to Chief Hoskins or whoever his representative is to show our gratitude," Reed said. "They go far and beyond to ensure they are an inclusive tribal group. We want to make sure to recognize them not only for what they do for their own personal tribe members, but also Freedmen and the Native Americans. They also reach out to the entire community. Whenever they can lend a helping hand, Cherokee Nation is always there."
Muskogee Area Ministerial Alliance will host a community worship at 10 a.m.
Muskogee Christian Ministers Union will host a Citywide Unity Service at 7 p.m.
If you go
WHAT: Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
THEME: "Together WE can be THE Dream."
WHEN: Monday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
SCHEDULE:
• 7 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast.
• 10 a.m. — MLK Worship Service.
• 11 a.m. — Parade Lineup.
• 12 p.m. — Parade Begins.
• 1 p.m. — After Party with Musical Entertainment.
• 7 p.m. — MLK Annual Citywide Unity Service.
