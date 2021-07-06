Jeremy Fisher found out Sunday what happens if you don't play by the rules — you get a face full of powder.

"It's fun to do things with the family," he said. "Especially when it teaches them why it's important to follow the rules."

As part of Freedom Celebration at Muskogee First Assembly of God, Fisher, a captain in the U.S. Army, was supposed to toss a foam noodle to one of his four daughters during one of the games at KidzBlitz. She was to toss it then to her youngest sister.

However, Fisher took a short cut and bypassed the first daughter and tossed directly to the younger of the two. After the audience turned him in to KidzBlitz emcee Donnie Slade, Fisher was reprimanded then hit in the face with a giant powder puff full of talcum powder — much to the delight of the audience, and his family.

Fisher's second oldest daughter Lael went up against Kayden Cortez in the first game during which the two wore goggles that blurred their vision and complete a set of tasks. Cortez won after using a bicycle pump to inflate and pop Fisher's balloon.

Cortez said having to trust his other senses was difficult.

"Seeing through the goggles was hard," Cortez said. "I had to use my hands to feel around. I would tell anyone else to use your hands."

The event was organized by Pastor Steve Rose. Preparations, following a year impacted by COVID-19, was different than years past.

"This is the 19th year we have done this — it started after 9/11, and we felt we had to get people together of all races and all classes of the city," Rose said. "This, even more than any event Muskogee does, brings the poor and rich together — I'm really big on a church adding value to the community."

Rose also said getting KidzBlitz here was a stroke of luck.

"We've been trying to get them for over three years," Rose said. "It's a nationally known organization with all the Nickelodeon-type stuff with the games; we were fortunate enough to start early to book them to get this done."

While some families were in the auditorium with KidzBlitz, others lined up for the outdoor inflatable slide or indoors at the carousel or the other inflatables.

Chelsea Perkins of Braggs, who attended with her daughter Allison and niece, said the whole event was "amazing."

"It's just wonderful: They just love it," Perkins said. "I've been out here for a couple of hours."

Once all the participation events came to a halt, the fireworks display got underway. People brought any type of portable chair they could to sit in.

Some even sat in the side yards lining Gulick Street to watch the display. This was an event Mayor Marlon Coleman said was very important to Muskogee.

"It's a big deal to have this church invest so much in the community on a Fourth of July that comes on the heels of civil unrest and a pandemic that everyone was anxious to get out of," he said. "So for the church to be present in the community right now — to bring people together from all walks of life — it's enormously important for Muskogee."