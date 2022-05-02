Port of Muskogee officials turned the corner this week as they locked down funding for the construction of an industrial access road expected to serve two development projects planned on the city's south side.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said an out-of-cycle grant worth up to $1 million was secured April 25 from the City of Muskogee Foundation. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission decided during their regular meeting on Monday to approve the industrial access project and the remaining funds needed for the $3.3 million project.
The industrial access road project will serve Core Scientific and YZY Capital, which plan to invest a combined $1.2 billion on sites within the industrial park. Core Scientific and YZY Capital plan to construct data centers at the site, creating more than 60 full-time jobs.
YZY Capital plans to build a second data center on a 15-acre site near Oktaha. State highway commissioners approved an industrial access road to serve that project and up to $280,000 to help fund improvements approved by Muskogee County Board of Commissioners.
Port authority directors on April 26 approved a contract with Holloway Updike & Bellen, a Muskogee-based engineering firm, to solicit bids for the southside industrial park road project. Scott said it was imperative to move forward with the project while funding is being secured.
"The reason why this is so important is Core Scientific's construction firm has ... already mobilized," Scott said, citing the assistance of District 1 Commissioner Bob Coburn and several Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials who helped with the project. "We've got to get our road built as soon as possible so that we do not slow down the progress of the construction — we're on a fast track."
Austin, Texas-based Core Scientific, a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ, is reportedly one of the largest bitcoin mining companies when measured by by production capacity. It went public in January after merging with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a SPAC transaction.
YZY Capital Holdings is a private investment firm that identifies and pursues high-return projects in emerging sectors. Its team has experience with foreign trade, automotive marketing and after-sales services, industrial real estate, logistics and warehousing services.
