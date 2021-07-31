The City of Muskogee hopes to spruce up local neighborhoods and is willing to help homeowners with their projects. The city will be accepting applications for assistance with home repairs from residents in designated areas, in an effort to help make homes safer and increase curb appeal, beginning Monday.
“The City of Muskogee has implemented a program to help stabilize and redevelop neighborhoods within Muskogee’s original townsite,” said Tish Callahan, director of Planning and Community Development. “The goal of this program is to protect the value of the home and neighborhood by providing funds to homeowners for exterior home repairs.”
The plan is a multi-year program targeting specific geographical areas each year. The city is accepting applications in Project Area 10, which includes the area that extends from 24th Street to 32nd Street and from Military Boulevard on the north side to Border Street on the south side.
“This approach will make a visible impact that residents can see and profit from,” Callahan said.
Qualifying exterior home repairs include new roofs, foundation repairs, paint and siding, replacement of doors and windows, weatherization and new driveways. The maximum amount of funding is $20,000 per structure and will be awarded in the form of a grant. The City of Muskogee will provide contractors and oversee the construction. To qualify, applicants must own and occupy the home, meet income requirements and keep the home clean and well maintained. Applications may be rejected if the cost to repair the home exceeds the appraised value of the home or if the residence has current code violations. All applications will be ranked based on an established points system and awarded contingent on funding availability. Commercial and rental properties are not eligible.
“We hope residents will take this opportunity to reinvest in their property and our community,” Callahan said.
For a complete list of guidelines including a map of the eligible areas, or to obtain an application, call (918) 684-6232 or visit cityofmuskogee.com and click on the Planning Department tab. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 4 or until funds have been depleted.
