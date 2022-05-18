Funding sought to expand incentives program

Funding is being sought for the proposed expansion of an incentives program that "sets Muskogee apart" from other municipalities competing in the realm of economic development.
Darla Heller, who oversees the Port of Muskogee's workforce development program, said the expanded incentives program "would provide a one-time cash incentive for home buying or building within the city limits." The new incentives would be funded by a $500,000 out-of-cycle grant port officials will try to secure from the City of Muskogee Foundation.
"This one would be for new positions — for employees who fill new jobs," Heller said. "We want those people building and buying in the city limits of Muskogee."
The employee recruitment incentives would be available to workers who are filling "new jobs" and employers recruiting people for "hard-to-fill positions." The new jobs must meet or exceed wage-and-benefit thresholds established for the port's Strategic Investment Program — an exception would be made for certain classroom teachers.
Wren Stratton, City of Muskogee Foundation Board chairwoman, said port officials have yet to submit a grant application. Stratton said she is looking forward to reviewing the application once port officials submit it.
"On the surface, it makes a lot of sense," Stratton said, noting the need for a competitive advantage when recruiting and retaining new and existing companies. "We are continuing to look at every possible way to recruit people and keep them here — we're constantly asking what can we do to make an offer that is a little sweeter than the next guy."
The port authority's Strategic Investment Program, which was developed and first funded in 2013, includes a jobs creation component and a capital investments component. The performance-based incentives offered are based on either the number of new jobs a recipient creates or the amount of the capital investment made by a company.
The employee recruitment incentives would be available to program-eligible employees at new companies, existing companies that are expanding, and those with hard-to-fill jobs. Incentives would be capped at $10,000 and available to new employees whose wages meet or exceed 110% of the average county wage for existing positions — incentives for hard-to-fill jobs would be restricted to those within designated categories of the North American Industry Classification System.
"Just like the SIP really separated us and gave us an extra level when that was developed several years ago, this does set us apart," Heller said. "This will be something that existing employers can point to as a support system."
Heller said port staff would administer the expanded program if it is funded.
