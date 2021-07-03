Fundraiser slated for historic house

Founders’ Place Historical District will host Afternoon Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10 at Grace Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall, 218 N. Sixth St. The event will raise funds in support of the restoration of the home of Alice Robertson, Oklahoma’s first Congresswoman. The event is free, but donations are requested.
The 1905 Queen Anne house at 1109 Elgin Ave., in Muskogee was the final home of one of Oklahoma’s most remarkable individuals. Robertson was the granddaughter of Samuel Worcester, a missionary to the Cherokees. Her mother was Ann Eliza Worcester Robertson who translated the New Testament into the Muscogee language.
In keeping with her family’s passion for education, Alice started three schools in Indian Territory, all for children of color. One of those schools became the University of Tulsa. Robertson also served as supervisor of Muscogee Nation schools and postmaster of the Muskogee Post office. She was the first woman to hold these positions.
In 1920, Robertson ran for Congress just after American women had secured the vote. In June of 1921, she was the first woman to preside over the House of Representatives. While in Congress, Robertson secured a Soldiers Hospital for Oklahoma.
The Alice Robertson House was long neglected and has many restoration needs. The funds from the Afternoon Tea will help restore the wraparound porch and corner pavilion on the house. Anyone not able to attend this event may still donate by mailing checks to Founders’ Place at 323 N. 13th St., Muskogee, OK 74401.
Founders’ Place Historical District is a 501c3 non-profit organization preserving and protecting its historic neighborhood in Muskogee. In 2019 Founders’ Place was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
