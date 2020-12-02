Funds available to help with spaying, neutering pets

A new spay/neuter voucher program could help curb Muskogee's stray animal problem by making the procedure more affordable.
Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue, which helps find homes for stray animals, now offers vouchers to help people pay for spaying and neutering their dogs or cats. Founder Delsie Lewis said Fur Babies received a $5,400 grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation to help fund the vouchers. Fur Babies has funds to match the grant, meaning up to $10,800 for the program, she said
"The money is to help eliminate as many stray and unwanted pets as we can in the area," she said. "If we can get more dogs spayed and neutered, we can decrease that."
Regular dog spays cost $105-$240, depending on weight, and neutering costs $110, said Erin McCawley, practice manager at Animal Medical Center. Cats cost $75 for neutering and $85 for spaying, she said.
Vouchers could help cut those costs. Lewis said people wanting vouchers can call (918) 910-3011. Fur Babies will mail the caller a voucher, up to two vouchers a household.
"If they go to Animal Medical Center, we'll charge on a sliding scale because they charge by weight of the dog," she said, adding that she is contacting other area veterinarians about accepting the vouchers.
"If people have a vet they use, I will see if they will work with us and we'll pay a portion of it also," she said. "If they go to Checotah to Happy Paws Animal Shelter, we would pay half of it."
Happy Paws offers a spay and neuter clinic every Thursday, charging $50 for canine spay/neuter and $35 for cats, she said.
Lewis said she has contacted animal control officers in other Muskogee County communities to help spread the word.
Muskogee Animal Shelter Supervisor Phil Blair said the grant can help curb Muskogee's stray problem.
"When we pick up dogs that need to be spayed or neutered, we can't do it as a city," Blair said. "If we pick up your dog more than three times, before he leaves the shelter, he has to be spayed or neutered. Every animal that leaves the shelter is spayed or neutered as part of the adoption fee."
Blair said Muskogee needs a spay and neuter law to control the area's excess strays. However, spaying and neutering could be too expensive for many Muskogee residents, he said.
The Muskogee shelter is working to put a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in its expanded facility, Blair said.
Lewis said the Muskogee area has a serious problem with strays.
"We've got two litters of puppies in our care right now and we've got a litter of eight and another litter of 11 waiting to see if we can get them into our program," Lewis said. "That's 29 puppies right there without anywhere to go."
Fur Babies keeps many puppies for Muskogee Animal Shelter to prevent them from being exposed to strays with potential diseases.
Fur Babies also helps Haskell, Warner and Porum control strays taken to their shelters, Lewis said.
