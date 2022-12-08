OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma veterans and young farmers (45 years of age or younger) can apply for grants up to $10,000 through the Agriculture Enhancement and Diversification Program. Additionally, veterans and young farmers can apply for 0% interest loans if their application exceeds $10,000.
The AEDP is designed to develop or improve uses for agricultural products, expand Oklahoma’s production of value-added products and to encourage diversified farming. The “Veteran or Young Farmer Grant or Loan” option is one of five different opportunities offered by the AEDP.
Other grant or loan options offered by the AEDP include:
- Agriculture Event Grant
- Farm Diversification Grant
- Product Development and Research Grant or Loan
- Value-Added Agriculture Grant or Loan
- Applicant proposals must clearly demonstrate the ability to directly benefit Oklahoma farmers and ranchers through the creation of new revenue streams.
The application deadline for all AEDP grants and loans is Jan. 3.
Information: Jason Harvey at Jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov or (405) 606-1477 and visit https://ag.ok.gov/economic-development-and-agriculture-markets.
