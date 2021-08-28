Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard mourn the loss of Spc. Jacob D. Parker, 19, of Wagoner.
Parker, a carpentry and masonry specialist at Camp Gruber Training Center, died Aug. 21.
“We are devastated at the news of Spc. Parker’s passing,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jacob’s family and our Guard members who served alongside him during this difficult time.”
Parker was born Nov. 7, 2001, in Muskogee. Parker enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in November 2018, and served alongside a family full of military service members.
Funeral service, under the direction of Shipman Funeral Home in Pryor, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at The Assembly in Broken Arrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.