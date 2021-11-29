Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue has planned a dinner/silent auction fundraiser for Friday.
The event will be from 5-7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave. (enter on the north side).
Choices include spaghetti with meat sauce, spaghetti with marinara, fettuccinie alfredo or chicken fettuccine alfredo. Salad, garlic rolls, beverage and dessert included, all for only $10. Under age 10, $7. To-go orders will be available.
Music will be provided by David Hetherington.
The Silent Auction will have over 30 great gifts baskets for you to bid on. The list of donations includes: Ulta, Bebb's Flowers, Muskogee Lock and Key, Tees by Tye, MoonHawk Art, MaryBeth and John Timothy, Miranda Prichard of Bombshell Salon, Debbie Riede, Bomb Shell Salon, Griffin's Grocery, Filthy Gorgeous, Perfection Confections, Los Cabos Mexican Grill, Mattie Jane’s on Main, Poppy’s Garden, Thirty-One Bags, Tupperware, Scentsy and more. These will make great Christmas gifts.
Fur Babies is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to taking care of homeless pets in our area. All proceeds go to help pay veterinary bills, buy food and medical supplies for the animals in our care.
