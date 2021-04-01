Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue will be having a HUGE yard sale Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be at a Muskogee Lock and Key, 2019 N. York St.
There will be fresh baked goods, also and Scentsy products. All proceeds will go to help rescue homeless animals in the Muskogee area.
You can also bring your pets to be microchipped, which will include a free name tag. Name tags can be purchased for $5, also.
Fur Babies will also have vouchers available to help with low-cost spay and neuters for your pets.
Stop by and visit and see all the wonderful merchandise that has been donated. There will be something for everyone.
