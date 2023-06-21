Fur Babies will be having a huge, parking lot sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its resale shop, 2913 Azalea Park Dr.
Along with the bargains from the resale shop, there will be vendors with crafts, baked goods, household items, handmade wood crafts and wood furniture. A local dog trainer will be there as well to discuss her business.
It's time to clearance out a lot of resale merchandise, come check out all items in the parking lot as well as in the store. All proceeds from the resale shop go to support our rescue.
