Fur Babies offers microchipping during event

Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue will be offering microchipping and name tags for your pet’s this Saturday at Muskogee Lock and Key, 2019 N. York St. The microchip and name tag will be $25 and includes free lifetime registration of the microchip.
During this event at the same location there will be a large multi-family yard sale. Lots of clothing, jewelry and household goods to chose from.
The group also will be selling chances on a P365 9mm handgun.
All proceeds go to Fur Babies, a nonprofit animal rescue.
