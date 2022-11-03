Megan Dunlap nestled and comforted her cat Beeke while picking the cat up from Fur Babies' new spay and neuter clinic Wednesday morning.
"I love Fur Babies," Dunlap said, adding that she got a dog from the pet adoption program six years ago.
Fur Babies recently opened a low-cost spay and neuter clinic and resale shop at the University Heights Center near the Shawnee Bypass and U.S. 69 intersection. The resale shop, Buy it again with Fur Babies, will have its grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Founder Delsie Lewis said the appointment-only clinic will be open at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Appointments are made by calling (918) 351-5733.
The clinic will charge $30 for spay or neuter, plus vaccines for $10 and microchip for $10 with the operations.
"We still are very fortunate to have generous supporters to subsidize the surgeries," Lewis said. "We try to do 30 a day. If we have two vets (at a time) we try to schedule 40 or so."
Many people cannot afford to pay $100 or $200 for spay or neuter, she said.
"Yet, we have such a huge population of strays in Muskogee," she said. "We're not limiting it to Muskogee only. Oklahoma in general has a large stray population. Muskogee and Muskogee County have a large stray population for both cats and dogs. We get to the problem and fix the animals so we don't have unwanted litters and unwanted pets. Maybe we can cut back on these unwanted animals."
Lewis said the retail shop will enable people to browse while they're waiting, "especially if they come from Tulsa or Catoosa."
The resale shop also will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, she said.
"We've always had yard sales and have had huge amounts donated for our yard sales," Lewis said. "We thought if we had a place where we can sell things all the time, we can do even better. We take donations from anyone who wants to donate to us. Clothing, we wash and get ready to go."
Lewis said three veterinarians and several veterinary technicians offer their services to the clinic.
"The vets and vet techs are paid, because they are responsible for the safety of the animals, getting them knocked out and ready for surgery," she said.
