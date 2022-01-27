Fur Babies plans upcoming events

Fur Babies Rescue with Oklahoma Humane, vaccinated 266 pets on Jan. 22. They also microchipped 214. This was a free clinic, vaccinations were paid for by an anonymous donor, microchips were paid for by TTCU. The clinic was organized and run by volunteers.
Fur Babies Rescue will be holding another free vaccination clinic with free microchipping on Feb. 26 at Fort Gibson American Legion Post #20, 201 S.E. Railroad St. The clinic will start at 9 a.m and will run until 3 p.m. No appointment needed.
Fur Babies Rescue and Oklahoma Humane will be providing a free spay/neuter clinic on March 26 at Fort Gibson American Legion Post #20. This clinic will be by appointment only. Follow Fur Babies on Facebook for more information.
The board of directors for Fur Babies wants to thank our sponsors and all of the wonderful volunteers who do all of the work.
