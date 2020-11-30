Fur Babies receives grant to help curb pet population

Fur Babies has exciting news for pet owners. They have received a grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation to assist in paying for pets in the Muskogee area to be spayed or neutered. You will need to contact Fur Babies by sending a message or calling (918) 910-3011 to receive a voucher.
If you take your pets to Happy Paws in Checotah, your cost will be $30 per pet, and this will include a rabies vaccination. If you take your pet to Animal Medical Center at 2300 Peak Blvd., the cost will be on a sliding scale from $25 for cats to possibly $60 for large dogs. Rabies vaccines will be available at a reduced rate. This voucher will pay for spay or neuter only. Two pets per family will be on a voucher. Any medical issues or additional charges other than the spay or neuter will be the owner's responsibility. Other vaccinations may be included for a reduced price. Please spay and neuter your pets. Fur Babies will help.
