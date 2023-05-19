This Saturday Fur Babies will be providing a vaccine clinic starting at 10 a.m. ALL age appropriate vaccines, including rabies will be only $20 per pet, cats and dogs. This will be a drive through clinic in the parking lot of University Heights Center, 2900 Azalea Park Dr.
Please enter in the parking lot from behind Starbucks, follow the direction of signs and volunteers up to a tent where the veterinarian and veterinary techs will be located.
The first volunteers will be doing the paperwork and taking payments — cash only. Then you will come to the tent area for vaccines.
Stay in your car with your pets, we will direct you through the line. There will be two lines, so they should move quickly. Take advantage of this great opportunity, to get your pets all up to date on vaccines.
