Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue will be offering “drive by” microchipping of your family pets from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. This will be on the west side of Town and Country Pup groomers at 701 N. York St.
You do not have to get out of your car, they will come to your car. Town and Country Pup will also be offering $10 nail trims for your pets.
Stop by and take advantage of this easy-on-you event. Cats are welcomed, also. The price for microchip is $20 with free lifetime registration.
Fur Babies, a nonprofit animal rescue group, will also be selling tickets for a pie fundraiser. Tickets are $2 each or you can buy 10 tickets and get one free.
The pies are from “The Flaky Crust." If you win one of the five pies, you can pick your favorite flavor and the date you want it.
