Fur Babies to hold yard sale Saturday

Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue will have a yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at Muskogee Lock and Key, 2019 N. York St. They have donations from over 20 families, so there is a large variety of items to choose from. They also have fresh baked cake cups from Perfections Confections.
They will also be microchipping pets for $20 each.
If you need help getting your pet spayed or neutered, Fur Babies can help with a voucher to help cover the cost.
