Fur Babies to host free vaccination clinic

Fur Babies will host a free vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 in Fort Gibson.
Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens also will get a free wormer, microchipping and free name tags. The clinic is open to any pet owner. Pets must be in a crate or on a leash.
“A lot of people don’t have the funds to go out and get their shots,” said Fort Gibson Animal Control Officer Chris Brassfield. "If you have a healthier pet, they won't get sick."
Brassfield said he wants to ensure that pets don't get contagious diseases, such as rabies or parvovirus.
"And the only way to do that is to make sure your pets are vaccinated," he said. "Parvo stays in the ground 10 years. You get a brand new puppy and you’re taking him out for a walk, he walks through it, licks the ground and they can get parvo that way, And it’s pretty deadly to a puppy.”
The clinic also will provide microchipping.
“Microchipping makes it a lot easier on animal control,” he said. “If someone finds a pet, they can give me a call. I can scan it for a microchip. As long as that microchip is registered.”
Even pets kept indoors should be microchipped and registered, Brassfield said.
Delsie Lewis, Fur Babies founder, said there will be one or two veterinarians to examine the animals. Veterinary techs will administer the shots. There also will be volunteers.
She said rabies vaccinations are required by law.
Fur Babies also plans a vaccination clinic for Warner, Lewis said.
"We're just moving around the county so everyone in the county knows they're welcome to be there, and make it easier for some people who don't drive," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Free vaccination clinic and microchipping.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20, 201 S.E. Railroad St., Fort Gibson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.