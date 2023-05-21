Fur Babies to host low-cost vaccination clinic

Fur Babies will host a drive-thru low cost vaccination clinic 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30 at its store, 2913 Azalea Park Drive.
Cost is $20 for each pet. Dogs, cats, puppies or kittens can receive age-appropriate shots and dewormer.
People may stay in their cars and a volunteer will assist them.
Fur Babies also will collect items for the rescues. Items include dog food, cat food, kitten food, milk replacer, kitten food and toys.
