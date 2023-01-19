Future biologists sought for program

The Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program is seeking high school applicants in the classes of 2023-2025, to participate in an eight-week, all-expense-paid summer internship and mentoring program. This opportunity is sponsored by the American Fisheries Society (AFS). Selected students will receive a a $3,000 stipend and an all-expense paid trip to the 2023 Hutton Scholars Summit.
Through partnerships with conservation agencies across the country, students will be placed within a 45-minute commute from home. Hutton Scholars can expect to learn about the importance of healthy aquatic systems, participate in resource conservation and management projects, gain hands-on work experience, and learn about career opportunities in the field.
Online applications for the 2023 Hutton Program are now open, with a closing date of Feb.14.
For more information click "apply" or contact Ashley Berniche, Education Program coordinator, at aberniche@fisheries.org.
